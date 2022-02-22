Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $476.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $438.81 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

