Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 12,876 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
ESGU stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.