Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 18,901 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

