Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.49 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

