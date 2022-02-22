Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.23% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter.

QPX opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

