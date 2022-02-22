Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

