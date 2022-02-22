Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.33. 40,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

