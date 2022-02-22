Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 15,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

