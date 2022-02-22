Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,516 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $398.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.66 and a 200-day moving average of $428.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

