Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 811 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 487.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.