Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,010,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.