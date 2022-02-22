Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 11.3% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

