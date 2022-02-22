Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

