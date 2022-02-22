Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $193.66. 24,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

