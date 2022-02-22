Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.19. 37,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $195.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.97 and a 200 day moving average of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

