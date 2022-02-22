Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,229 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

