Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,924,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. 4,570,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

