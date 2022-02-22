Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $480.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.06 and its 200 day moving average is $500.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

