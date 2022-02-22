Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 382,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

