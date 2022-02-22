CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.79

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $22.25. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

