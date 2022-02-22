Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.80

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.80 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.73 ($0.27), with a volume of 55,026 shares trading hands.
Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The firm has a market cap of £136.04 million and a PE ratio of -21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.80.
Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
