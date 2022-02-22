Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.80

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.80 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.73 ($0.27), with a volume of 55,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The firm has a market cap of £136.04 million and a PE ratio of -21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.80.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,519.65). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 801,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,145.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.