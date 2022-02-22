ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 455,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

