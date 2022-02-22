Charles J. Meyers Sells 3,171 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $680.77. 588,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

