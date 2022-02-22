ChartEx Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $117,986.01 and approximately $688.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.