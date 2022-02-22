Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

