Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Natixis boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,920.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,822.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.