Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Life Storage worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE LSI opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

