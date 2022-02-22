Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

