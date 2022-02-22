Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.