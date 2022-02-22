Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

