Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 280,775 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

