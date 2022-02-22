Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 108,430 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,430 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of F.N.B. worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 591.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

