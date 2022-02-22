Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 166,614 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166,614 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ferro worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ferro by 402.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 153.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 636,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 385,634 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Ferro by 14.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 682,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ferro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 452,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

