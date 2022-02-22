Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,891 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Ciena worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,394 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 378,870 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $2,874,378. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

