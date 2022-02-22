Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,998 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.