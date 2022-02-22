Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,916 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

