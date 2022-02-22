Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 62,591 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,591 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Harsco worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HSC opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.