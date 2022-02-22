Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

