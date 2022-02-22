ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $805,499.37 and $11,524.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,903.34 or 0.99943726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00318407 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars.

