Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.16

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.16 and last traded at $134.05, with a volume of 38323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,481,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.