ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.