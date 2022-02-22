Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.55

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 8986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The firm has a market cap of C$251.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at C$15,400,431.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

