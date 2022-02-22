Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

CSSE stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

