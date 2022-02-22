Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.000-$0.050 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $572.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

