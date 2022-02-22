Chimpion (BNANA) Market Capitalization Reaches $65.63 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and approximately $201,975.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00005466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108502 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.