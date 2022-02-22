China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $20.93. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 17,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

