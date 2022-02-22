China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
