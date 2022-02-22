China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.26. China Finance Online shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 9,698 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Finance Online in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
