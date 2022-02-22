China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 460,450 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

