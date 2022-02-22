China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 460,450 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
