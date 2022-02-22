China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 69,700 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78.
About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
