China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 69,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

